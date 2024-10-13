Grizzlies vs. Magic Tickets Available – Saturday, Oct. 26
Published 4:36 am Sunday, October 13, 2024
The Orlando Magic take on the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Saturday, October 26, 2024. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV.
Grizzlies vs. Magic Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NBA TV
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- Favorite: –
Grizzlies vs. Magic 2023-24 Stats
|Grizzlies
|Magic
|105.8
|Points Avg.
|110.5
|112.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|108.4
|43.5%
|Field Goal %
|47.6%
|34.6%
|Three Point %
|35.2%
Grizzlies’ Top Players (2023-24)
- Jaren Jackson Jr. contributed 22.5 points per game last season and added 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
- Desmond Bane had a strong showing from long distance a season ago. He knocked down 3.3 shots from deep per game.
- Jackson averaged 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.
Magic’s Top Players (2023-24)
- Paolo Banchero scored 22.6 points per game last season, while grabbing 6.9 rebounds per game averaging 5.4 assists per game.
- Jalen Suggs had a strong showing from long distance a season ago. He knocked down two shots from deep per game.
- Suggs grabbed 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|10/23
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
|10/25
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|10/26
|Magic
|–
|Home
|–
|10/28
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|10/30
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|10/31
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/2
|76ers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/4
|Nets
|–
|Away
|–
Magic Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|10/23
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
|10/25
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|10/26
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|10/28
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|10/30
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|11/1
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/3
|Mavericks
|–
|Away
|–
|11/4
|Thunder
|–
|Away
|–
