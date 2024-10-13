Grizzlies vs. Magic Tickets Available – Saturday, Oct. 26

Published 4:36 am Sunday, October 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

Grizzlies vs. Magic Tickets Available – Saturday, Oct. 26

The Orlando Magic take on the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Saturday, October 26, 2024. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV.

Grizzlies vs. Magic Game Info & Tickets

Grizzlies vs. Magic 2023-24 Stats

Grizzlies Magic
105.8 Points Avg. 110.5
112.8 Points Allowed Avg. 108.4
43.5% Field Goal % 47.6%
34.6% Three Point % 35.2%

Grizzlies’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. contributed 22.5 points per game last season and added 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
  • Desmond Bane had a strong showing from long distance a season ago. He knocked down 3.3 shots from deep per game.
  • Jackson averaged 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Magic’s Top Players (2023-24)

  • Paolo Banchero scored 22.6 points per game last season, while grabbing 6.9 rebounds per game averaging 5.4 assists per game.
  • Jalen Suggs had a strong showing from long distance a season ago. He knocked down two shots from deep per game.
  • Suggs grabbed 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/23 Jazz Away
10/25 Rockets Away
10/26 Magic Home
10/28 Bulls Home
10/30 Nets Home
10/31 Bucks Home
11/2 76ers Away
11/4 Nets Away

Magic Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
10/23 Heat Away
10/25 Nets Home
10/26 Grizzlies Away
10/28 Pacers Home
10/30 Bulls Away
11/1 Cavaliers Away
11/3 Mavericks Away
11/4 Thunder Away

