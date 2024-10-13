Grizzlies vs. Magic Tickets Available – Saturday, Oct. 26 Published 4:36 am Sunday, October 13, 2024

The Orlando Magic take on the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Saturday, October 26, 2024. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Grizzlies vs. Magic Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Favorite: –

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Grizzlies vs. Magic 2023-24 Stats

Grizzlies Magic 105.8 Points Avg. 110.5 112.8 Points Allowed Avg. 108.4 43.5% Field Goal % 47.6% 34.6% Three Point % 35.2%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Grizzlies’ Top Players (2023-24)

Jaren Jackson Jr. contributed 22.5 points per game last season and added 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Desmond Bane had a strong showing from long distance a season ago. He knocked down 3.3 shots from deep per game.

Jackson averaged 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Magic’s Top Players (2023-24)

Paolo Banchero scored 22.6 points per game last season, while grabbing 6.9 rebounds per game averaging 5.4 assists per game.

Jalen Suggs had a strong showing from long distance a season ago. He knocked down two shots from deep per game.

Suggs grabbed 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/23 Jazz – Away – 10/25 Rockets – Away – 10/26 Magic – Home – 10/28 Bulls – Home – 10/30 Nets – Home – 10/31 Bucks – Home – 11/2 76ers – Away – 11/4 Nets – Away –

Go see the Grizzlies or Magic in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Magic Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 10/23 Heat – Away – 10/25 Nets – Home – 10/26 Grizzlies – Away – 10/28 Pacers – Home – 10/30 Bulls – Away – 11/1 Cavaliers – Away – 11/3 Mavericks – Away – 11/4 Thunder – Away –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.