AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 8
Published 1:19 pm Sunday, October 13, 2024
Looking at the schools in the AAC, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 8 of the college football schedule? In this week’s power rankings, which can be seen below, we break down each team and how they stack up.
AAC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Army
- Current Record: 6-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 132nd
- Last Game Result: W 44-10 vs UAB
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: East Carolina
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2: Navy
- Current Record: 5-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 126th
- Last Game Result: W 34-7 vs Air Force
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Charlotte
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3: Tulane
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 88th
- Last Game Result: W 71-20 vs UAB
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Rice
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 4: Memphis
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 117th
- Last Game Result: W 21-3 vs South Florida
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: North Texas
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: ESPNU
No. 5: North Texas
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 119th
- Last Game Result: W 41-37 vs Florida Atlantic
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Memphis
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: ESPNU
No. 6: Charlotte
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 63rd
- Last Game Result: W 55-24 vs East Carolina
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Navy
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7: Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 51st
- Last Game Result: L 41-37 vs North Texas
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ UTSA
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 8: South Florida
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 17th
- Last Game Result: L 21-3 vs Memphis
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: UAB
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 9: Temple
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 59th
- Last Game Result: L 29-20 vs UConn
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Tulsa
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 10: UAB
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 8th
- Last Game Result: L 44-10 vs Army
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ South Florida
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 11: Rice
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 103rd
- Last Game Result: W 29-27 vs UTSA
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Tulane
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 12: East Carolina
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 128th
- Last Game Result: L 55-24 vs Charlotte
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Army
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13: UTSA
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 116th
- Last Game Result: L 29-27 vs Rice
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Florida Atlantic
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 14: Tulsa
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 100th
- Last Game Result: L 49-7 vs Army
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Temple
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
