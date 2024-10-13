AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 8 Published 1:19 pm Sunday, October 13, 2024

Looking at the schools in the AAC, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 8 of the college football schedule? In this week’s power rankings, which can be seen below, we break down each team and how they stack up.

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Army

Current Record: 6-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

6-0 | 10-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 132nd

132nd Last Game Result: W 44-10 vs UAB

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: East Carolina

East Carolina Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Navy

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

5-0 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 126th

126th Last Game Result: W 34-7 vs Air Force

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Charlotte

Charlotte Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3: Tulane

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

4-2 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 88th

88th Last Game Result: W 71-20 vs UAB

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Rice

Rice Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 4: Memphis

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

5-1 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 117th

117th Last Game Result: W 21-3 vs South Florida

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: North Texas

North Texas Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: ESPNU

No. 5: North Texas

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

5-1 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 119th

119th Last Game Result: W 41-37 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Memphis

@ Memphis Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: ESPNU

No. 6: Charlotte

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

3-3 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 63rd

63rd Last Game Result: W 55-24 vs East Carolina

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Navy

@ Navy Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7: Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

2-4 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 51st

51st Last Game Result: L 41-37 vs North Texas

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ UTSA

@ UTSA Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 8: South Florida

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

2-4 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 17th

17th Last Game Result: L 21-3 vs Memphis

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: UAB

UAB Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 9: Temple

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-8

1-5 | 4-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 59th

59th Last Game Result: L 29-20 vs UConn

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Tulsa

Tulsa Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 10: UAB

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

1-5 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 8th

8th Last Game Result: L 44-10 vs Army

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ South Florida

@ South Florida Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 11: Rice

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

2-4 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 103rd

103rd Last Game Result: W 29-27 vs UTSA

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Tulane

@ Tulane Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 12: East Carolina

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

3-3 | 3-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 128th

128th Last Game Result: L 55-24 vs Charlotte

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Army

@ Army Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13: UTSA

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

2-4 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 116th

116th Last Game Result: L 29-27 vs Rice

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 14: Tulsa

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

2-4 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 100th

100th Last Game Result: L 49-7 vs Army

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Temple

@ Temple Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

