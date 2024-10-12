Will Will Levis Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 1:28 pm Saturday, October 12, 2024
Will Levis was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Tennessee Titans take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. All of Levis’ stats can be found on this page.
Levis’ season stats include 604 passing yards (151 per game). He is 67-for-98 (68.4%), with four TD passes and six interceptions, and has 13 carries for 91 yards.
Will Levis Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Levis (full participation in practice, shoulder) is listed on the injury report this week. He does not currently have a game status listed.
Titans vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: October 13, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Spread: Titans -3
- Total: 43 points
Levis 2024 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|67
|98
|68.4%
|604
|4
|6
|6.2
|13
|91
|0
Levis Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|19
|32
|127
|1
|2
|4
|36
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|19
|28
|192
|1
|1
|4
|38
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|26
|34
|260
|2
|2
|3
|12
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|3
|4
|25
|0
|1
|2
|5
|0
