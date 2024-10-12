South Panola wins big on Homecoming night

Published 2:28 pm Saturday, October 12, 2024

By Brad Greer

South Panola celebrated homecoming and opened Region 1-6A play in front of a packed Robert H.Dunlap Stadium Friday with a 46-0 thumping of Saltillo.

 The Tigers, ranked No.3 in 6A and No. 8 in the Super 10 Poll improved to 5-1 on the year and will travel to Center Hill next Friday.
South Panola led 24-0 after the first quarter and 37-0 at halftime. The second half was played with a running clock. Anderrious Flowers scored on runs of 36 and 3 yards while Kendarious Jones took a 43-yard interception return to the house while kicker Wyatt Long booted his first of two field goals with 27-yarder to open up the scoring.
The Tigers poured it on in the second quarter on a Carlos Robinson three-yard run followed by a 31-yard touchdown pass from Tristan Colenburg to Edward Draper. South Panola finished out the scoring in the fourth quarter on Long’s 38-yard field goal and Tyler Christon’s short touchdown run on the final play of the game.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Conservation Success Story: The American Alligator

Soybean, cotton harvests benefit from clear weather

2024 Mississippi CWD Management Zones

UM Honors Freshman Tyra Walton Receives Prestigious Scholarship

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow