South Panola wins big on Homecoming night Published 2:28 pm Saturday, October 12, 2024

1 of 4

South Panola celebrated homecoming and opened Region 1-6A play in front of a packed Robert H.Dunlap Stadium Friday with a 46-0 thumping of Saltillo.

The Tigers, ranked No.3 in 6A and No. 8 in the Super 10 Poll improved to 5-1 on the year and will travel to Center Hill next Friday.

South Panola led 24-0 after the first quarter and 37-0 at halftime. The second half was played with a running clock. Anderrious Flowers scored on runs of 36 and 3 yards while Kendarious Jones took a 43-yard interception return to the house while kicker Wyatt Long booted his first of two field goals with 27-yarder to open up the scoring.

The Tigers poured it on in the second quarter on a Carlos Robinson three-yard run followed by a 31-yard touchdown pass from Tristan Colenburg to Edward Draper. South Panola finished out the scoring in the fourth quarter on Long’s 38-yard field goal and Tyler Christon’s short touchdown run on the final play of the game.