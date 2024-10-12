Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12
Published 4:35 am Saturday, October 12, 2024
Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings play at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you’re considering a bet on O’Reilly against the Red Wings, we have lots of information to help you below.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -166, Under: +130)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +114, Under: -145)
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- In 82 games last season, O’Reilly averaged 19:45 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +6.
- He accumulated at least one point in 44 games, and had 69 points in total last season.
- O’Reilly had 14 goals and 14 assists on the power play.
- O’Reilly averaged 2.2 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 14.4%.
- He put up a point in 44 games last season, with 19 multiple-point games.
Red Wings Defensive Insights
- The Red Wings ranked 24th in goals against, conceding 273 total goals (3.3 per game) in league action.
- Its +2 goal differential was 16th in the league.
- The Red Wings did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|82
|Games
|2
|69
|Points
|0
|26
|Goals
|0
|43
|Assists
|0
