Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12 Published 4:35 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings play at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you’re considering a bet on O’Reilly against the Red Wings, we have lots of information to help you below.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -166, Under: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -166, Under: +130) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +114, Under: -145)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 82 games last season, O’Reilly averaged 19:45 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +6.

He accumulated at least one point in 44 games, and had 69 points in total last season.

O’Reilly had 14 goals and 14 assists on the power play.

O’Reilly averaged 2.2 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 14.4%.

He put up a point in 44 games last season, with 19 multiple-point games.

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Red Wings Defensive Insights

The Red Wings ranked 24th in goals against, conceding 273 total goals (3.3 per game) in league action.

Its +2 goal differential was 16th in the league.

The Red Wings did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 82 Games 2 69 Points 0 26 Goals 0 43 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.