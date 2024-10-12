Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Published 4:35 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 12

Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings play at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you’re considering a bet on O’Reilly against the Red Wings, we have lots of information to help you below.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -166, Under: +130)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +114, Under: -145)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 82 games last season, O’Reilly averaged 19:45 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +6.
  • He accumulated at least one point in 44 games, and had 69 points in total last season.
  • O’Reilly had 14 goals and 14 assists on the power play.
  • O’Reilly averaged 2.2 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 14.4%.
  • He put up a point in 44 games last season, with 19 multiple-point games.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Red Wings Defensive Insights

  • The Red Wings ranked 24th in goals against, conceding 273 total goals (3.3 per game) in league action.
  • Its +2 goal differential was 16th in the league.
  • The Red Wings did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit
82 Games 2
69 Points 0
26 Goals 0
43 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 12

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 12

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 12

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 12

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow