Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12
Published 4:35 am Saturday, October 12, 2024
Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings meet on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Marchessault intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -140, Under: +110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +180, Under: -238)
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 82 games last season, Marchessault had a plus-minus rating of -2, and averaged 17:53 on the ice.
- He picked up at least one point in 46 games, and had 69 points in total last season.
- Marchessault had eight goals and nine assists on the power play.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage last season was 15.8%, and he averaged 3.2 shots per game.
- In 82 games, he had 69 points, with 15 multi-point games.
Red Wings Defensive Insights
- The Red Wings ranked 24th in goals against, allowing 273 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL action.
- With a goal differential of +2, it was 16th in the league.
- The Red Wings did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|82
|Games
|2
|69
|Points
|3
|42
|Goals
|3
|27
|Assists
|0
