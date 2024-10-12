Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12 Published 4:35 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings meet on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Marchessault intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -140, Under: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -140, Under: +110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +180, Under: -238)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 82 games last season, Marchessault had a plus-minus rating of -2, and averaged 17:53 on the ice.

He picked up at least one point in 46 games, and had 69 points in total last season.

Marchessault had eight goals and nine assists on the power play.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage last season was 15.8%, and he averaged 3.2 shots per game.

In 82 games, he had 69 points, with 15 multi-point games.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

The Red Wings ranked 24th in goals against, allowing 273 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL action.

With a goal differential of +2, it was 16th in the league.

The Red Wings did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 82 Games 2 69 Points 3 42 Goals 3 27 Assists 0

