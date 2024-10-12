Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12 Published 4:35 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

Gustav Nyquist will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings face off at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 81 games last season, Nyquist had a plus-minus rating of +7, and averaged 17:31 on the ice.

Nyquist had 75 points last season, accumulating at least one point in 53 different games.

Nyquist had five goals and 19 assists on the power play.

Nyquist averaged 1.9 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 15%.

In 81 games played last season, he put up 75 points, with 18 multi-point games.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

The Red Wings ranked 24th in goals against, giving up 273 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL action.

Its +2 goal differential was 16th in the league.

The Red Wings did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 81 Games 2 75 Points 4 23 Goals 2 52 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.