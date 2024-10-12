Green Wave wins on road at West Memphis Published 2:30 pm Saturday, October 12, 2024

By Myra Bean

North Delta got back on the winning trail with a 41-28 win over West Memphis in Arkansas in non-district contest.

The Green Wave (5-3) dominated from the top and led 28-8 at halftime. The Green Wave scored on four of its five drives in the first half and intercepted a pass in the end one.

Julius Anderson scored on a one-yard touchdown in the third quarter for the 35-8 lead. Then the Green Wave scored one last touchdown in the fourth. Caleb Walls kicked five of six PATs.

The Green Wave will host district foe Carroll Academy (1-6 overall, 0-2 district) in its last regular season home. Carroll Academy was shut out by Marshall Academy 19-0 Friday night.