Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12
Published 4:35 am Saturday, October 12, 2024
Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings face off on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. If you’re thinking about a wager on Forsberg against the Red Wings, we have lots of information to help you below.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 82 games last season, Forsberg had a plus-minus rating of +16, and averaged 18:54 on the ice.
- Forsberg had 94 points last season, having at least one point in 55 different games.
- On the power play, he scored 13 goals, and picked up 19 assists.
- He had a 13.8% shooting percentage, taking 4.2 shots per game.
- He registered a point in 55 games last season, with 29 multiple-point games.
Red Wings Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Red Wings allowed 273 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th in NHL play.
- It had the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.
- The Red Wings did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|82
|Games
|2
|94
|Points
|4
|48
|Goals
|3
|46
|Assists
|1
