Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12 Published 4:35 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings face off on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. If you’re thinking about a wager on Forsberg against the Red Wings, we have lots of information to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 82 games last season, Forsberg had a plus-minus rating of +16, and averaged 18:54 on the ice.

Forsberg had 94 points last season, having at least one point in 55 different games.

On the power play, he scored 13 goals, and picked up 19 assists.

He had a 13.8% shooting percentage, taking 4.2 shots per game.

He registered a point in 55 games last season, with 29 multiple-point games.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Red Wings allowed 273 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th in NHL play.

It had the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.

The Red Wings did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 82 Games 2 94 Points 4 48 Goals 3 46 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.