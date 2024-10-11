Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12?
Published 11:52 pm Friday, October 11, 2024
Will Steven Stamkos light the lamp when the Nashville Predators face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos 2023-24 stats and insights
- Stamkos scored in 29 of 79 games last season, and had multiple goals in eight of those games.
- He attempted 18 shots in three games against the Red Wings last season, and scored three goals.
- On the power play, Stamkos produced 19 goals and 20 assists.
- He posted a 15.3% shooting percentage, taking 3.2 shots per game.
Red Wings 2023-24 defensive stats
- The Red Wings allowed 273 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 24th in league play in goals against.
- The Red Wings did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
