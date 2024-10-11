Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12?

Published 11:52 pm Friday, October 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12?

Will Steven Stamkos light the lamp when the Nashville Predators face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Red Wings?

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Stamkos 2023-24 stats and insights

  • Stamkos scored in 29 of 79 games last season, and had multiple goals in eight of those games.
  • He attempted 18 shots in three games against the Red Wings last season, and scored three goals.
  • On the power play, Stamkos produced 19 goals and 20 assists.
  • He posted a 15.3% shooting percentage, taking 3.2 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Red Wings 2023-24 defensive stats

  • The Red Wings allowed 273 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 24th in league play in goals against.
  • The Red Wings did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 12

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 12

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12?

Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12?

Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12?

Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12?

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow