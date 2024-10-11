UM Honors Freshman Tyra Walton Receives Prestigious Scholarship Published 9:49 am Friday, October 11, 2024

Tyra Walton, an integrated marketing communications major from Batesville, received the Annexstad Family Foundation Scholarship, which will provide $6,250 annually toward her education at the University of Mississippi.

Walton is one of 18 freshmen accepted into UM’s Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College who are the recipients of some of the most bountiful scholarships at the university.

“At the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College, we award a limited number of scholarships each year, making the selection process highly competitive,” said Ethel Scurlock, Honors College dean.

“These scholarships play a crucial role in attracting the brightest students to our Honors College and the University of Mississippi. We believe that having these students as part of our community will continue to enhance the academic profile of our institution and enrich our community.”

Walton said being chosen for the scholarship gave her confidence in her ability to be a leader.

“During my time at Ole Miss, I hope to learn skills that I can take with me wherever in life. I want to make the most of my college experience by meeting new people, stepping out of my comfort zone and learning skills that will prepare me for wherever life takes me.”

