Stinson Appointed to JAG Corps Published 9:25 am Friday, October 11, 2024

Panola County native Nathaniel Stinson, Jr 1LT Attorney at Law, has been appointed to the United States Army JAG Corp. He is the son of Brenda Hunt Stinson of Como and Nathaniel Stinson of Atlanta,, and the grandson of Adam Hunt, Jr., and the late Charlene Hudson Hunt of Como. The Judge Advocate General Corps is the legal arm of the U.S. Military.