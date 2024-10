Partnership office completes Economic Development course at USM Published 9:06 am Friday, October 11, 2024

Robbie Haley and Katie Azar have completed the True South Economic Development Course at the University of Southern Mississippi at the Hattiesburg campus. Haley and Azar work for Panola Partnership and will use the information from the course to further economic development and Main Street Program efforts in the city and county. (Contributed)