October 11 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 3:24 am Friday, October 11, 2024

In a Friday NHL slate that has a lot of thrilling matchups, the Chicago Blackhawks versus the Winnipeg Jets is a game to watch.

Here you will find info on live coverage of all of today’s NHL action.

How to Watch October 11 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Tampa Bay Lightning @ Carolina Hurricanes 7:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Chicago Blackhawks @ Winnipeg Jets 8:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Philadelphia Flyers @ Vancouver Canucks 10:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ Vegas Golden Knights 10:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.