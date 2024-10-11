MDWFP completes pond improvement project at Bob Tyler Fish Hatchery at Enid Published 9:47 am Friday, October 11, 2024

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) held a joint event with the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund (MOSTF) to celebrate the completion of the new pond improvement project at the Bob Tyler Fish Hatchery Visitor Education Center (VEC). The event, held on Oct.1, marked a significant milestone as the first completed project funded by the MOSTF.

Attendees included state and local special guests, conservation leaders, MOSTF board, and policymakers, who gathered to commemorate the success of the improvement project.

Improvements to the pond include rock installation, new sidewalks, and a new pier. These updates allow for greater access for our anglers, better wheelchair accommodations, and overall easier access to the pond for those with various physical challenges.

“We are excited to be part of the first completed project funded by the Mississippi Legislature through the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund. This pond improvement project has already had a positive impact on conservation efforts and outdoor education at our VEC and in Mississippi. We look forward to welcoming visitors to future events,” said MDWFP Executive Director, Lynn Posey.