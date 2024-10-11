Bridget “Mickey” Michelle Doubleday Holloway, 54

Bridget “Mickey” Michelle Doubleday Holloway, a radiant soul who filled the lives of those around her with kindness and warmth, left this world too soon on Oct. 1, 2024, at her home in Pope. Born on March 1, 1970, in Memphis, Mickey characterized dedication and love, not only through her professional endeavors but also in the relationships she nurtured with her family and work colleagues alike.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life during the visitation at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville on Friday evening, Oct. 11, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home on Oct. 12, at 11 a.m. She will be interred at Crowder Cemetery the same day, where her memory will be honored in the serene embrace of nature.

Mickey was known for her unwavering commitment as a clerk at the Batesville City Hall. Rising early every morning and often the first to arrive, she embraced her role with reliability and affection. The bonds she forged with her work family were deep, creating a sense of camaraderie that permeated the office; she cared for each one, radiating genuine concern and compassion in all her interactions.

Her personality was the embodiment of sweetness and gentleness. To know Mickey was to understand the beauty of a kind heart and her humble spirit. She adored her family deeply, a cherished role that defined much of her life.

In her leisure, Mickey was a seeker of adventure and joy. Whether riding four-wheelers, listening to the timeless melodies of Elvis, or exploring the vast landscapes across the country, every experience was cherished. Her love for the water was profoundly reflected in her fondness for boating, while her thriving yard blossomed under her dedicated care. Each of these passions revealed a woman who embraced life fully, leaving traces of happiness wherever she went.

Mickey is survived by her beloved sons, Ronnie Pittman (Amanda) of Courtland, and Brandon Pittman of Batesville. She leaves behind a cherished grandchild, Devin Pittman, who will carry forward her legacy of love. Four siblings—Pamela Melissa “Tammy” Doubleday, James Marty Doubleday (Sheri), Jessica Melane “Mindy” Doubleday, and Martin Lee Doubleday—mourn her passing, their lives forever touched by her presence.

She is preceded in death by her loving parents, Mary Ann Bankston Doubleday and Jessie Marten Doubleday, Sr., and her dear brother, Jessie Marten Doubleday, Jr. As we remember her today, we honor the sweet, gentle spirit of Mickey Holloway—a remarkable woman whose light will undoubtedly continue to illuminate the lives of those fortunate enough to have known her.