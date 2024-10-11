2024 Mississippi CWD Management Zones Published 10:22 am Friday, October 11, 2024

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) wants to inform the public of the 2024 Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zones.

Below is the list of CWD Management Zones:

North Mississippi Management Zone: Includes all portions of Alcorn, Benton, Desoto, Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Prentiss, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union counties. Only portions of Coahoma, Quitman, and Tunica counties defined as: areas south of Highway 4; areas east of Old Highway 61 to the intersection of Highway 49 (Lula); areas east of Highway 49 to the intersection of Highway 278; areas north of Highway 278; and areas west of Highway 3.

Issaquena Management Zone: Only portions of Issaquena County defined as all areas east of the Mississippi River, and all areas south of Highways 14. This also includes all portions of Warren County and Claiborne Counties.

Only portions of Issaquena County defined as all areas east of the Mississippi River, and all areas south of Highways 14. This also includes all portions of Warren County and Claiborne Counties. Harrison Management Zone: Includes all portions of Harrison County west of Hwy 49, all portions of Hancock County east of Highways 53, 603, and 43; and all portions of Hancock County east of Nicholson Avenue.

In CWD Management Zones there are two regulations:

In CWD Management Zones there are two regulations:

Carcasses may not be transported outside of any CWD Management Zone. Supplemental feeding is banned in all CWD Management Zones (salt licks, mineral licks, and feeders).

freezer locations or participating taxidermists . Since February 2018, 317 CWD-positive white-tailed deer have been detected across sixteen (16) counties. MDWFP encourages all hunters to submit deer for testing this season. Submissions can be done at establishedor