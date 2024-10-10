Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10 Published 4:34 am Thursday, October 10, 2024

Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice Thursday when his Nashville Predators face the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena. Considering a wager on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -140, Under: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -140, Under: +110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -140)

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 81 games last season, Nyquist had a plus-minus rating of +7, and averaged 17:31 on the ice.

He had at least one point in 53 games, and had 75 points in total last season.

He had five goals on the power play, plus 19 assists.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage last season was 15.0%, and he averaged 1.9 shots per game.

In 81 games played last season, he recorded 75 points, with 18 multi-point games.

Stars Defensive Insights

The Stars allowed 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in league play.

It had the third-best goal differential in the league at +62.

The Stars did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 4 75 Points 5 23 Goals 2 52 Assists 3

