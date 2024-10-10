Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Stars Game – October 10
Published 4:34 am Thursday, October 10, 2024
Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice Thursday when his Nashville Predators face the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena. Considering a wager on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -140, Under: +110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -140)
Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Stars Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- In 81 games last season, Nyquist had a plus-minus rating of +7, and averaged 17:31 on the ice.
- He had at least one point in 53 games, and had 75 points in total last season.
- He had five goals on the power play, plus 19 assists.
- Nyquist’s shooting percentage last season was 15.0%, and he averaged 1.9 shots per game.
- In 81 games played last season, he recorded 75 points, with 18 multi-point games.
Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Stars Defensive Insights
- The Stars allowed 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in league play.
- It had the third-best goal differential in the league at +62.
- The Stars did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Nyquist vs. Stars (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|81
|Games
|4
|75
|Points
|5
|23
|Goals
|2
|52
|Assists
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.