Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 10? Published 11:52 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024

When the Nashville Predators face off against the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos 2023-24 stats and insights

Stamkos scored in 29 of 79 games last season, and had multiple goals in eight of those games.

In two games against the Stars last season, he took five shots, but did not score a goal.

Stamkos recorded 19 goals and 20 assists on the power play.

Stamkos averaged 3.2 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 15.3%.

Stars 2023-24 defensive stats

The Stars conceded 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.

The Stars did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

