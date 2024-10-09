Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 10? Published 11:52 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Will Ryan O’Reilly find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators face off against the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly 2023-24 stats and insights

In 23 of 82 games last season, O’Reilly scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In four games versus the Stars last season, he took nine shots and scored one goal.

On the power play, he scored 14 goals while picking up 14 assists.

He posted a 14.4% shooting percentage, taking 2.2 shots per game.

Stars 2023-24 defensive stats

Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest squads in league play, giving up 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.

The Stars did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

