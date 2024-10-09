Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 10?

Published 11:52 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024

By Data Skrive

Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 10?

Should you wager on Roman Josi to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi 2023-24 stats and insights

  • In 20 of 82 games last season, Josi scored — and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • In four games against the Stars last season, he took eight shots, but did not score a goal.
  • He posted nine goals (plus 24 assists) on the power play.
  • Josi’s shooting percentage last season was 8.6%. He averaged 3.3 shots per game.

Stars 2023-24 defensive stats

  • The Stars allowed 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.
  • The Stars did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Stars game info

