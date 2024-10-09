Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 10? Published 11:52 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024

In the upcoming game against the Dallas Stars, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Gustav Nyquist to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist 2023-24 stats and insights

In 22 of 81 games last season, Nyquist scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In four games versus the Stars last season, he scored two goals on five shots.

On the power play, Nyquist posted five goals and 19 assists.

Nyquist averaged 1.9 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 15.0%.

Stars 2023-24 defensive stats

Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.

The Stars did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 17.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

