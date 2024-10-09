Property Transfers Published 11:30 am Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Property Transfers

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between Sept. 30 – Oct. 4, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County

Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Joe and Enid Griffin to Baylor and Sidney Dover, A fractional part of Lot 4, Block 16, Courtland.

James A. Inman to Jackson and Lucy Ross, Lot 15, Dogwood Heights Subdivision.

S.A. Prime Investments, LLC to Edward Wayne and Elsa Anderson, Lot 831, Enid Shores

Subdivision, Part H.

Sherman Morrow to David Andrew Red and Lindsey Brooke Clark, Lot 8, Block 16, Batesville.

Ruby A. Mitchell to Willie Carothers, A part of the West Half of the West Half of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Glenda F. Washam to Bobby Davis and Jennifer Campbell, Lot 6, Mallard Point Subdivision,

Section 18, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Opal F. Henderson to JR Rentals, LLC, A fraction of Section 32, Township 8 South, Range 5

West.

A. Frank West Self-Directed IRA to A. Frank West, East Half of Section 20, Township 9 South,

Range 6 West.

The Estate of Sandra Campbell Stone, Jay Westfaul, Executor, to Sunrise Hills, LLC, Lot 25 of

the Park View Subdivision.

Lambfish Land Company, LLC to City of Batesville, Mississippi, East Half of the Northeast

Quarter and the East Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 9 South, Range 7

West.

Guaranty Bank & Trust Company to Jack Lewis Robison and Vicki C. Robison, Part of Lot 15,

Block 18 and part of Lot 14, Block 18, Batesville (Deed of Trust Release).

Bill M. Haney and Darlene Haney to Jayda Grave Fiveash and Haden Croft Smith, The

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

John Francis Davis to Dwayne Davis and Laura Beth Davis, A parcel in Section 25, Township

10, Range 7 West (Transfer on Death Deed).

Deloris Harris to Asia J. Taylor and Paris J. Taylor, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Ricky Terrell Knox, Administrator, Estate of Ricky Allen Knox, Deceased, to Ricky Terrell Knox,

South Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 7 West

(Administrator’s Deed).

First Security Bank to Charles R. Spriggs, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section

21, and a fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 22, all in Township 10 South,

Range 7 West (Partial Release).

Miranda Nichole and Lance Bouchillon to Cecil A. Ingram and Susan S. Ingram, Southeast

Quarter of Section 11, Township 9 South, Range 6 West (Special Warranty Deed).

Cecil A. Ingram and Susan S. Ingram to Miranda Nichole and Lance Bouchillon, Northeast

Quarter of Section 14, Township 9 South, Range 6 West, and the Southeast Quarter of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 9 South, Range 6 West (Special Warranty Deed).

Charles R. Spriggs to Elijah Hollowell and Karen Hollowell, A fractional part of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 21, and a fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 22, all in

Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

Garry and Amanda Pope to Jason Lay, Lots 44, 45, and 46, Hide-A-Way Hills Subdivision.

Robert H. Lipscomb to Robert L. Lipscomb, Southeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 7 South,

Range 7 West, Como.

Robert Earl Birge to Jamie Lynette Birge, East Half of Section 26, Township 6, Range 6 West.

Mousa, Inc. to Briana Hudspeth, Lot 11, Block X, Crenshaw.

John Jordan to McIvor Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Two tracts in Section 29, Township 7

South, Range 7 West.

Diane Tashie to Charles D. Young, A parcel in Section 8, Township 8, Range 8.

Charles D. Young to Charles Ray Young, et al., West Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section

17, Township 8, Range 8; 34.4 acres in Section 8, Township 8, Range 8; and 100 acres in

Section 8, Township 8, Range 8.

Georgic Delta, LLC to Daniel and Angela Ray, Part of Lot 12, Block 2, Como.