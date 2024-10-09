Panola County Jail Log Published 10:30 am Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Panola County Jail Log

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

Sept. 30

Justin Dane Weaver, 510 W. Lee St., Sardis, charged with disturbance of a family and

disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Jonathan Grant Cooley, 2390 Dr. Lewis Rd., Ripley, arrested on a bench warrant.

Carlos Dewayne Rudd, 236 MLK Dr, Batesville, charged with obtaining an identity for unlawful

purposes.

Oct. 1

Kentravous Lakenneth Vaxter, 4251A Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with burglary of a coin

operated machine.

Travious L. McGloson, 368 Humphries Ave., Crowder, held for Indiana authorities.

Anthony Auntrell Sanford, 8613 Hwy. 51, Courtland, charged with burglary and aggravated

domestic violence.

Randall Scott Holloway, 534 Sleepy Creek Lane, Enid, charged with parole violation.

Detrick Shawn Shaw, 12328 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Water Valley, arrested on a bench

warrant.

Oct. 2

Earnest Lee Gleaton, 380C Gleaton Rd., Pope, charged with failure to register as a sex

offender.

Destiny Brianne Lewis, 6316 Macedonia Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Timothy Shawn Curry, 215 Draper St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Oct. 3

Edrick Jamal Leverson, 201 Atkins St., Sardis, charged with armed robbery.

Jenisha Qhanta Jackson, 421 Dewberry St., Sardis, charged with embezzlement and contempt

of court.

Jeroderick Laquan Gordon, 1177 Mt. Level Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (second) and

contempt of court.

Tyler James Bell, 18001 Hwy. 51S, Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant (Drug Court).

Melissa Caitlin Sorrells, 18001 Hwy. 51S, Sardis, held for Drug Court violation.

Kristine Lynne Sorrells, 18001 Hwy. 51S, Sardis, held for Drug Court violation.

Nicholas Austin Sheppard, 1290 Northwood Dr, Batesville, held for Drug Court violation.

Patricia Dunn Wright, 3321 Kyle Lane, Hernando, charged with shoplifting.

Tyree Dean, 903 Britney Dr., Batesville, held for Miss. Dept. of Corrections.

Eddie Lee Turner, 1975 West Marks Rd., Marks, held for Tennessee authorities.

Marshall Wayne McGarrity, 696 Bishop Rd., Crenshaw, charged with failure to signal, no seat

belt, and public drunkenness.

Oct. 4

Dalton Gaige Bramlett, 19130 Hwy. 51, Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Cameron Bailey Bramlett, 19130 Hwy. 51, Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Napoleon Earl Lester, Jr., 521 Pecan St., Marks, charged with disorderly conduct/interfering

with business.

Juliana Marie Gates, 11194 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Shendaveon Markal Moore, 3610 Carroll Dr., Horn Lake, charged with no insurance and no

drivers license.

Earl Eliase Hall, 557 Sanders Cove, Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Randy Qunedarren Harrell, 384 Rockhill Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Melanie Paige Owens, 11A CR 226, Oxford, held for Miss. Dept. of Corrections.

Oct. 5

Steve Bernard Fox, 102 Goodhaven St., Batesville, charged with aggravated assault,

discharging a firearm inside a vehicle, and discharging a firearm inside the city limits.

Derek Orlando Chapman, 2454A Cotton Plant Rd., Batesville, held for Drug Court sanction.

Jalondria Miakymbria Black, 6800 Hwy. 61, Walls, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to

comply.

Oct. 6

Austin Tays Hardy, 117 Hemlock Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Latisha Lashelle Thomas, 201 Atkins St., Sardis, held for Tate County authorities.

Tulevia Starshea Wellington, 111 Peach Tree Dr., Senatobia, charged with DUI refusal.

Jesus Alberto Pena, 113 Cutting Horse Trail, Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Oct. 7

Stephany Nicole Bridges, 175 Toliver Rd., Batesville, charged with driving while license

suspended and possession of a controlled substance.