Dog need walk, not CBD cookie
Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024
By Jan Penton-Miller
Columnist
Winnie lies in her bed napping. She is all tuckered out after a nice long walk this
morning. It’s amazing what a walk can do. Now why in the world didn’t I think of the
timing of her walk until now?
When I was visiting my daughter, Melinda, we decided to get an early start and
drove to Jonesborough. The town is so lovely, and we totally enjoyed poking around
the shops. I bought some new fall decorations at one shop and a cute umbrella at
another. It seemed to be a day for spending.
My friend and longtime shopping buddy, Anne, tells me it’s either on or off with me
and spending money! Sometimes my cheapness takes over, I guess, but I prefer to
call it frugality.
One of the establishments there sells CBD products, and on a whim I purchased
some cookies for my rambunctious pet. I brought them home to Mississippi with me,
but when it was time to give Winnie one I didn’t feel comfortable without talking to
my veterinarian. When I called to check on it I decided against this route.
The vet tech said that all of these products are definitely not created equal. The
growing techniques vary greatly, and it’s difficult to know the potency without
investigating the company in earnest. I didn’t get any sort of bad vibe from the sweet
lady I purchased from, but with this information in hand I decided to think of
something else to try before I resorted to the cookies.
On writing days I usually forgo Winnie’s morning walk until later after I finish my
column. This morning I took her for a nice, long walk, and she is sleeping peacefully
while I do my thing. How totally ridiculous that I was thinking of giving her CBD
cookies when all that baby needed was a long walk.
The weather outside is glorious, and perfect for outdoor activities. I love the
springtime, but I think these next few months are my absolute favorite. For those of
us who escaped Hurricane Helen’s fury it’s business as usual, but our friends who
took a hit are in for the long, arduous task of rebuilding their homes and businesses.
It does my heart good to hear each day from my daughter in Tennessee the reports
of how her community is working together. I know it was exciting for “Dolly” to
show up at their area Wal-Mart and give $2,000,000 to help with the recovery
process, but so many have given whatever they could, and it all helps.
When I came back home and stepped into my shower with clean, hot water it made
me so thankful. On any given day people around our world don’t have what we
consider the necessities of life. I think it’s good to be reminded of how truly blessed
we are.