Dog need walk, not CBD cookie Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Dog need walk,

not CBD cookie

By Jan Penton-Miller

Winnie lies in her bed napping. She is all tuckered out after a nice long walk this

morning. It’s amazing what a walk can do. Now why in the world didn’t I think of the

timing of her walk until now?

When I was visiting my daughter, Melinda, we decided to get an early start and

drove to Jonesborough. The town is so lovely, and we totally enjoyed poking around

the shops. I bought some new fall decorations at one shop and a cute umbrella at

another. It seemed to be a day for spending.

My friend and longtime shopping buddy, Anne, tells me it’s either on or off with me

and spending money! Sometimes my cheapness takes over, I guess, but I prefer to

call it frugality.

One of the establishments there sells CBD products, and on a whim I purchased

some cookies for my rambunctious pet. I brought them home to Mississippi with me,

but when it was time to give Winnie one I didn’t feel comfortable without talking to

my veterinarian. When I called to check on it I decided against this route.

The vet tech said that all of these products are definitely not created equal. The

growing techniques vary greatly, and it’s difficult to know the potency without

investigating the company in earnest. I didn’t get any sort of bad vibe from the sweet

lady I purchased from, but with this information in hand I decided to think of

something else to try before I resorted to the cookies.

On writing days I usually forgo Winnie’s morning walk until later after I finish my

column. This morning I took her for a nice, long walk, and she is sleeping peacefully

while I do my thing. How totally ridiculous that I was thinking of giving her CBD

cookies when all that baby needed was a long walk.

The weather outside is glorious, and perfect for outdoor activities. I love the

springtime, but I think these next few months are my absolute favorite. For those of

us who escaped Hurricane Helen’s fury it’s business as usual, but our friends who

took a hit are in for the long, arduous task of rebuilding their homes and businesses.

It does my heart good to hear each day from my daughter in Tennessee the reports

of how her community is working together. I know it was exciting for “Dolly” to

show up at their area Wal-Mart and give $2,000,000 to help with the recovery

process, but so many have given whatever they could, and it all helps.

When I came back home and stepped into my shower with clean, hot water it made

me so thankful. On any given day people around our world don’t have what we

consider the necessities of life. I think it’s good to be reminded of how truly blessed

we are.