Beautiful Day in Como Published 9:50 am Wednesday, October 9, 2024

1 of 2

Beautiful Day in Como

Most of the Town of Como turned out for the annual Como Day celebration held in the town

park on Saturday, Oct. 5. There was family fun, plenty of grilled foods and prepared treats, and

live entertainment in near picture-perfect weather. Gary and Quentella Towns enjoyed cooking

for family and friends at the event. (Glennie Pou)