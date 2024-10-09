Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 11:00 am Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Batesville Fire Dept.

Call Log

Oct.1

Court St., 89 year old male with an altered level of consciousness.

I-55 southbound between Sardis and Batesville, vehicle on fire on shoulder of roadway.

Lakewood Dr., NW Concourse college, vehicle has hit the building, structural damage.

West St., 79 year old female with fever and not eating.

Hwy. 51S, Job Corps, 17 year old female is having a panic attack.

Field St., caller reports strong smell of gas near Gracie Cove and Martinez Street.

Old Panola Rd. & Curtis Rd. intersection, county requesting mutual aid for vehicle in ditch,

unsure of injuries.

London Cove, elderly patient has fallen in street, not injured, lift assist only.

Oct. 2

Covenant Crossing, Comfort Suites, commercial fire alarm, attempting to make contact with

keyholder.

London Cove, elderly patient has fallen, not injured, list assist only.

Harmon Rd., 3 month old male infant unconscious, not breathing.

Miller St., female patient has altered mental status.

House-Carlson Dr., Kennel Club restaurant, 50 year old male has passed out, Lifeguard

reporting an extended response time.

Power Dr., Fairfield Inn & Suites, fire alarm.

Hwy. 51 near South Panola Tiger Stadium, two vehicle accident, no injuries, roadway is

blocked.

Hwy. 6 & 51, male subject involved in a traffic stop says he’s unable to breathe, Lifeguard has

been toned.

Draper St., subject has been assaulted, Batesville Police on the scene, Lifeguard has been

toned.

Oct. 3

Noble St., 40 year old female with chest pain, LIfeguard has been toned.

Oct. 4

House-Carlson Dr., Wal Mart, 22 year old female with an altered level of consciousness.

I-55 northbound, near Exit 243, two vehicle accident, one car is flipped, unsure of injuries,

Batesville Police en route.

Oct. 5

House-Carlson Dr., Wal Mart, 37 year old female has a high heart rate.

Hwy. 51 & 6, Circle K store, 47 year old female has chest pain.

Pearson St., 31 year old female is throwing up.

Keating Rd., Kroger, 35 year old female has fallen on aisle 14.

Creek St., house appears to have smoke coming from it, unknown if there is a fire.

Woodland Rd., Diversicare, lift assist needed for patient, trying to load into ambulance for

transport.

Hwy. 35N, State Crime Lab, fire alarm.

Power Dr., Fairfield Inn & Suites, fire alarm.

I-55 near the overpass of Tallahatchie River, boat has overturned in the river, four occupants in

the water.

Oct. 6

Hwy. 35N, State Crime Lab, fire alarm, negative contact with keyholder.

Noble St., fire alarm, negative contact with keyholder.

Jackson St., 72 year old female is throwing up.

Hwy. 35N, State Crime Lab, fire alarm.

Draper St., 2 year old female is not breathing, CPR in progress.

Panola Ave., Panola First Stop, hit and run reported, caller wants her son checked before

leaving scene.

Magnolia Circle, 21 year old male has passed out.

Boothe St., near JP Hudson Park, caller reporting fire between Pollard and Boothe Streets.

Oct. 7

Mt. Olivet Rd., B&W Wrecker Service, pallets on fire near vehicle.

Rollins Dr., 87 year old male with trouble breathing.

Panola Ave., smoke alarm.

Eureka St., 72 year old male with possible breathing tube infection.

Eureka St., 34 year old female with a prolonged seizure, LIfeguard has been toned.