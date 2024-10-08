Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 6 vs. the Colts Published 1:50 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd is looking at a matchup versus the 29th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (262.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Boyd worth starting? For insights into his game against the Colts, we’ve got you covered.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 4.1

4.1 Game Day & Time: October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 6.3 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 2 2 31 0

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

Ranked 265th overall in the NFL and 94th at his position, Boyd has picked up 10.8 fantasy points (2.7 per game) so far in 2024.

Looking at his past three games, Boyd has seven receptions on 11 targets, for 90 yards, and has accumulated three fantasy points on average (nine in all).

Tyler Boyd accumulated 3.3 fantasy points — three receptions, 33 yards — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers.

In his worst game of the season — Week 1 against the Chicago Bears — Boyd finished with 1.8 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 18 yards, on five targets.

