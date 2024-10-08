Mini Systems to sponsor Northwest Soiree – Third time for Sardis industry Published 4:42 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Northwest Mississippi Community College’s Foundation will present the Northwest Soiree: Masquerade Among the Stars unmasked with the presenting sponsor as third-time Soiree presenting Sponsor, Mini Systems, Inc.

“We are deeply grateful to Mini Systems, Inc. for returning as our Presenting Sponsor this year,” said Patti Gordon, Executive Director of Institutional Advancement. “Their steadfast support began with our very first Soiree, and they’ve remained dedicated to investing in the Northwest vision ever since. We truly appreciate the remarkable generosity of Tracy Crutcher and his family.”

Mini Systems, Inc. is owned by Tracy and Melody Crutcher is located in Sardis where they specialize in fabrication and construction of mini storage systems. They do construction from coast to coast in 17 states, and the Crutcher’s also own Storage Plus and have storage facilities and laundromats in Panola and Tate counties. Mini Systems has also endowed two scholarships for Northwest students – The Storage Plus Endowed Scholarships.

The Northwest Soiree is a premiere fundraising and community recognition event at the Heindl Center for the Performing Arts on the main campus in Senatobia. This formal ticketed event will honor community award recipients who have contributed to the legacy of excellence at Northwest and will include a soon-to-be-announced performer.

Stay tuned in the following months for announcements on the headlining performer, ticket announcement date and honorees. All profits help the Northwest Foundation enhance students’ learning opportunities and experiences, broaden employee development, and provide resources for initiatives important to the college.

For more information and to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact Patti Gordon, executive director of Institutional Advancement at Northwest Foundation Office at (662)560-1103 or email pgordon@northwestms.edu. For more information about Northwest, visit northwestms.edu