How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Tuesday, Oct. 8: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 4:19 am Tuesday, October 8, 2024

In a Tuesday MLB Playoff slate that includes plenty of thrilling contests, the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres is a game to see.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

We have what you need in terms of how to watch today’s MLB action right here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 8

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Philadelphia Phillies (95-67) at New York Mets (89-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 5:08 PM ET

5:08 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA)

Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA) Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (14-8, 3.57 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at San Diego Padres (93-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:08 PM ET

9:08 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Michael King (13-9, 2.95 ERA)

Michael King (13-9, 2.95 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.