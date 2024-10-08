Discover the Best Week 6 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds

Published 5:37 am Tuesday, October 8, 2024

By Data Skrive

Discover the Best Week 6 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds

The NFL lineup in Week 6, which includes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the New Orleans Saints, should provide some fireworks.

If you’re interested in NFL prop bets for this week’s games, we’re here to help. Scroll down and you’ll find NFL player props for each and every contest.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Find an edge on the competition and take advantage via player props for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.

49ers at Seahawks

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 10
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Geno Smith Props: 251.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
  • Brock Purdy Props: 252.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

Jaguars at Bears

  • Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • Location: London, England

Texans at Patriots

  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Cardinals at Packers

  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Commanders at Ravens

  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Buccaneers at Saints

  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Colts at Titans

  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Browns at Eagles

  • Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Chargers at Broncos

  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • Location: Denver, Colorado

Steelers at Raiders

  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • Location: Paradise, Nevada

Lions at Cowboys

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • Location: Arlington, Texas

Falcons at Panthers

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Bengals at Giants

  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 13
  • Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Bills at Jets

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 14
  • Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Week 5 Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds

Week 5 Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds

Discover the Best Week 5 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds

Discover the Best Week 5 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds

Will Tyjae Spears Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4?

Will Tyjae Spears Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4?

Will Treylon Burks Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4?

Will Treylon Burks Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4?

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow