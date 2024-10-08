Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 6 vs. the Colts Published 1:50 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley will be up against the 29th-ranked passing defense of the Indianapolis Colts (262.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Ridley worth starting? For analysis on his game versus the Colts, we’ve got you covered.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 Game Day & Time: October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

Ridley has 28.1 fantasy points (seven per game), 54th at his position and 162nd in the league.

Ridley has picked up 91 yards receiving, on six catches (12 targets), with one touchdown and an average of 7.7 fantasy points (23.1 total) during his past three games.

Calvin Ridley accumulated 20.7 fantasy points — four catches, 77 yards and one touchdown — in Week 2 versus the New York Jets, his best game of the season.

In Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, Ridley posted a season-low 0.9 fantasy points, with these numbers: one reception, nine yards, on three targets.

