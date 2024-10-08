Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 6 vs. the Colts
Published 1:50 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley will be up against the 29th-ranked passing defense of the Indianapolis Colts (262.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Ridley worth starting? For analysis on his game versus the Colts, we’ve got you covered.
Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections
- Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1
- Game Day & Time: October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points (PPR)
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|8
|7
|3
|50
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|24.7
|6
|4
|77
|1
|Week 3
|@Packers
|1.9
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|2.5
|3
|1
|5
|0
Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats
- Ridley has 28.1 fantasy points (seven per game), 54th at his position and 162nd in the league.
- Ridley has picked up 91 yards receiving, on six catches (12 targets), with one touchdown and an average of 7.7 fantasy points (23.1 total) during his past three games.
- Calvin Ridley accumulated 20.7 fantasy points — four catches, 77 yards and one touchdown — in Week 2 versus the New York Jets, his best game of the season.
- In Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, Ridley posted a season-low 0.9 fantasy points, with these numbers: one reception, nine yards, on three targets.
