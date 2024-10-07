October 8 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 11:21 pm Monday, October 7, 2024

The contests in a Tuesday NHL schedule that shouldn’t be missed include the St. Louis Blues taking on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

Info on how to watch today’s NHL play is included for you.

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch October 8 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream St. Louis Blues @ Seattle Kraken 4:30 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo Boston Bruins @ Florida Panthers 7:00 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo Chicago Blackhawks @ Utah Hockey Club 10:00 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo

Regional restrictions may apply.