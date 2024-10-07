October 8 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 11:21 pm Monday, October 7, 2024
The contests in a Tuesday NHL schedule that shouldn’t be missed include the St. Louis Blues taking on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.
Info on how to watch today’s NHL play is included for you.
How to Watch October 8 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|St. Louis Blues @ Seattle Kraken
|4:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Fubo
|Boston Bruins @ Florida Panthers
|7:00 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Fubo
|Chicago Blackhawks @ Utah Hockey Club
|10:00 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Fubo
Regional restrictions may apply.