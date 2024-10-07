MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 8
Published 11:32 pm Monday, October 7, 2024
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres square off in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today.
To get an edge before today’s MLB action, see our odds breakdown below.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 8
Philadelphia Phillies (95-67) at New York Mets (89-73)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mets -115
- Moneyline Underdog: Phillies -105
- Total: 7 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Mets 5, Phillies 4
- Moneyline Pick: Mets (-105) over the Phillies (-115)
- Total Pick: Over 7 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 5:08 PM ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- Location: Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (14-8, 3.57 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at San Diego Padres (93-69)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Padres -150
- Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers +125
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Padres 5, Dodgers 4
- Moneyline Pick: Padres (-150) over the Dodgers (+125)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:08 PM ET
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Location: San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Michael King (13-9, 2.95 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA)
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.