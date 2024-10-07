MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 8 Published 11:32 pm Monday, October 7, 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres square off in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today.

To get an edge before today’s MLB action, see our odds breakdown below.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 8

Philadelphia Phillies (95-67) at New York Mets (89-73)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mets -115

Mets -115 Moneyline Underdog: Phillies -105

Phillies -105 Total: 7 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

7 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Mets 5, Phillies 4

Mets 5, Phillies 4 Moneyline Pick: Mets (-105) over the Phillies (-115)

Mets (-105) over the Phillies (-115) Total Pick: Over 7 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 5:08 PM ET

5:08 PM ET Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA)

Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA) Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (14-8, 3.57 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at San Diego Padres (93-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Padres -150

Padres -150 Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers +125

Dodgers +125 Total: 7.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Padres 5, Dodgers 4

Padres 5, Dodgers 4 Moneyline Pick: Padres (-150) over the Dodgers (+125)

Padres (-150) over the Dodgers (+125) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:08 PM ET

9:08 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Padres Starter: Michael King (13-9, 2.95 ERA)

Michael King (13-9, 2.95 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA)

