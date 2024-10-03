Love Your Neighbor
Published 10:30 am Thursday, October 3, 2024
Love Your Neighbor
By Jan Penton Miller
Columnist
“Melinda, do you think we need to do anything to prepare for the storm? I know you
guys don’t usually have much bad weather, but you never know. Let’s check the
reports.”
“Mom, we have been so busy I haven’t really paid much attention, but you’re right.
We both know what Katrina was like. Maybe we should at least cook something up
in case the power goes out.”
We had been rambling around the cute little mountain towns shopping and eating
for the past few days with no thoughts that things in her area could change in an
instant. About this time a friend from Picayune text me that she was on top of a
mountain in Gatlinburg.
Melinda checked with her friend, Karrie, who manages a resort there to see what
she thought. When Karrie mentioned the possibility of landslides and downed trees
we began to take things a little more seriously, but still never imagined how far
south things would go in a few short hours.
Water is such a powerful force and roared through the mountains leaving
devastation in its path. We were high and dry at Melinda’s house, but a few miles
away the river was thundering through the downtown leaving a path of destruction
in its wake.
I have seen Newport’s downtown go from rundown empty buildings to darling
establishments. Every time I visit I am excited to see what cool, new shop or eatery
has opened. And today business owners and volunteers are rolling up their sleeves
to dry out, clean up, and start again.
A few miles down I40 is Hartford, a gorgeous town whose main claim to fame is
whitewater rafting. It’s been a minute, but Glen R. and I rafted with one of the
companies located there. It was fabulous! We even had a class 5 or two on our trip! I
was happy that we did it; it was actually one of the last fun things Glen R. and I did
together. We really never know what tomorrow will bring.
The folks in Asheville and all the surrounding small towns and communities didn’t
know what was coming. They have had tragedy before, but it’s not usually from a
hurricane. Those of us in the Deep South, who have lived through Katrina
particularly, have a deep compassion for people dealing with the aftermath of a big
storm. Relief organizations are stepping up, and I’m sure help is coming from all
over.
What I will remember most is the community banding together to do whatever was
in their power to help their neighbors. I went with Melinda yesterday to Crossroads
Community Church where the members were working frantically to set up supplies
for those in distress. It was beautiful to experience the church do what the church is
supposed to do.
Last night First Baptist Newport opened the doors of their lovely new sanctuary set
high above the town for a community prayer service. It was touching to see people
from many churches coming together to seek the Lord’s guidance for helping the
hurting.