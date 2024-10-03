Love Your Neighbor Published 10:30 am Thursday, October 3, 2024

Love Your Neighbor

By Jan Penton Miller

Columnist

“Melinda, do you think we need to do anything to prepare for the storm? I know you

guys don’t usually have much bad weather, but you never know. Let’s check the

reports.”

“Mom, we have been so busy I haven’t really paid much attention, but you’re right.

We both know what Katrina was like. Maybe we should at least cook something up

in case the power goes out.”

We had been rambling around the cute little mountain towns shopping and eating

for the past few days with no thoughts that things in her area could change in an

instant. About this time a friend from Picayune text me that she was on top of a

mountain in Gatlinburg.

Melinda checked with her friend, Karrie, who manages a resort there to see what

she thought. When Karrie mentioned the possibility of landslides and downed trees

we began to take things a little more seriously, but still never imagined how far

south things would go in a few short hours.

Water is such a powerful force and roared through the mountains leaving

devastation in its path. We were high and dry at Melinda’s house, but a few miles

away the river was thundering through the downtown leaving a path of destruction

in its wake.

I have seen Newport’s downtown go from rundown empty buildings to darling

establishments. Every time I visit I am excited to see what cool, new shop or eatery

has opened. And today business owners and volunteers are rolling up their sleeves

to dry out, clean up, and start again.

A few miles down I40 is Hartford, a gorgeous town whose main claim to fame is

whitewater rafting. It’s been a minute, but Glen R. and I rafted with one of the

companies located there. It was fabulous! We even had a class 5 or two on our trip! I

was happy that we did it; it was actually one of the last fun things Glen R. and I did

together. We really never know what tomorrow will bring.

The folks in Asheville and all the surrounding small towns and communities didn’t

know what was coming. They have had tragedy before, but it’s not usually from a

hurricane. Those of us in the Deep South, who have lived through Katrina

particularly, have a deep compassion for people dealing with the aftermath of a big

storm. Relief organizations are stepping up, and I’m sure help is coming from all

over.

What I will remember most is the community banding together to do whatever was

in their power to help their neighbors. I went with Melinda yesterday to Crossroads

Community Church where the members were working frantically to set up supplies

for those in distress. It was beautiful to experience the church do what the church is

supposed to do.

Last night First Baptist Newport opened the doors of their lovely new sanctuary set

high above the town for a community prayer service. It was touching to see people

from many churches coming together to seek the Lord’s guidance for helping the

hurting.