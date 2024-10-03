Free pizza for a year promotion announced by new restaurant Published 7:17 am Thursday, October 3, 2024

The first 25 customers in line when the new Pizza Hut opens for regular business hours on Friday morning at 10 a.m. will win free pizza for year in a promotion by the owners and operators of the business on the downtown Square in Batesville.

Pizza Hut of Batesville is Flynn Group’s newest location in Panola County. The 2,160 square foot restaurant, which will add approximately 15 jobs to the local economy, features Pizza Hut’s beloved menu items, a fresh new look and more modern, compact design. Bold, energetic graphics are displayed on the interior and exterior of the new smaller design concept, making it ideal for delivery, curbside and carryout orders. Pizza Hut of Batesville’s regular hours of operation are 10:000 AM to 12:00 AM Sunday – Thursday and 10:00 AM to 1:00 AM Friday and Saturday. “We are excited to officially celebrate the highly anticipated grand opening of our new Pizza Hut of Batesville location,” said Randy Bates, Vice President of Marketing, Flynn Group. “More than just serving the iconic Pizza Hut favorites our guests love, Flynn Group views each of our locations as an investment in the local economy, through job creation and philanthropic initiatives. We look forward to providing the reliable and value-driven dining experience Pizza Hut fans love while being an active business partner to the Batesville community.”

The restaurant hosted a community opening event with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 18 and has enjoyed a brisk business since then. Friday, Oct. 4, is an official grand opening day and will be highlighted by the free pizza prize for the first 25 customers in line.

Other Pizza Hut locations owned and operated by Flynn Group nearby include Grenada, Hernando, Oxford and Senatobia.

The rules for the free pizza content are the following:

*Offer valid at Pizza Hut of Batesville, 126 Public Square, Batesville, MS, owned and operated by Flynn Group.

*Winners receive (2) two complimentary specialty or up to 3-topping large pizzas per month for one year.

*Pizzas may be redeemed separately or together.

*Carryout only.

*Valid for Hand Tossed, Thin ‘N Crispy and Original Pan crusts only.

*Limit one certificate per party.

*No purchase necessary, while supplies last.

*Void where prohibited.

*Cannot be combined with any other coupons, offers or discounts.

*Product availability and participation may vary.