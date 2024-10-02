Restaurant Inspections Published 11:00 am Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Restaurant Inspections

Staff report

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted 23 food service inspections in Panola County

between Sept. 1-30 with 18 facilities receiving A grades. There were three B grades and one C grade.

Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results with a letter grade to

clearly communicate the most recent health department inspection.

The A, B or C rating reflects whether critical violations were found and corrected. This grading system

appears in all restaurants, as well as food facilities such as school cafeterias, day care centers, and cafes

and bars where food is sold.

“A” grade means the facility inspection found no critical violations.

“B” grade means critical violations were found but corrected under the supervision of the inspecting

environmentalist. No further corrective actions are required.

“C” grade means critical violations were found, but some or all were not corrected during the

inspection. The facility will be re-inspected, and all violations must be corrected in a time period not to

exceed 10 days.

The Panola County facilities receiving A grades were: Greenhill Elementary School, Como Primary

School, Batesville Intermediate School cafeteria, North Panola High, Pope School cafeteria, Batesville

Junior High cafeteria, Batesville Middle cafeteria, Zaxby's, Johnny Kellyville Beach Bar and Grill,

New China Buffet, Batesville Elementary, Blauer Cafe, Diversicare of Batesville, Dodge's Store 6705,

The Grove Diner, Ragon's Smokehouse Grill mobile and Pizza Hut.

The Panola County facilities receiving B grades were: Captain D's, Mr. Jiffy, and Popeye's on Highway

6 West, which was given a C rating during the first inspection but then the restaurant earned a B grade

on re-inspection.