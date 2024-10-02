Panola County Jail Log Published 10:00 am Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Panola County Jail Log

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

Sept. 23

Jakylan Jashon Blakely, 336 Cochran Place, Senatobia, charged with drive-by shooting,

conspiracy, and aggravated assault.

Ashley Michelle Boyette, 250 Levee St., Crenshaw, arrested on a bench warrant.

Robot McKinley Adams, 28A CR 202, Oxford, charged with DUI (other).

Cole Ethan Newman, 456 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, charged with shoplifting.

Quentamus C. Lester, 208 E. Lee St., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Holly Marie Rudd, 1042 Morrow Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI (other) and felony possession

of methamphetamine.

Mia Shani Jackson, 325 Center St., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Sept. 24

Barry Louis Flowers, Jr., 4509 Hwy. 51S, Courtland, processed for sentencing.

Justin Jerome Roberts, 3734 Tocowa Rd., Courtland, charged with aggravated domestic

violence.

Marvin Jerome Cox, 210 Oak Ave., Como, held for Hernando Police.

Javontez Jarshonne Gale, 309 E. Lee St., Sardis, charged with two counts of possession of

stolen property.

JaKevian Marquan Gale, 221 Claremont St., Sardis, arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Lazaures Lation Sanford, 112 Jackson St., Batesville, arrested on an outstanding

warrant/contempt of court.

Sept. 25

Jayvion Martez Sheare, 799 Belmont Rd., Sardis, charged with drive-by shooting, conspiracy,

and aggravated assault.

Markietric Daunte Joy, 1239 Lawrence Bros. Rd., Batesville, changed with aggravated domestic

violence.

Sept. 26

Jeremy Oneal Turner, 1384 Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic

violence.

Johnathan Terrell Bowden, 4550 Barnacre Rd., Batesville, held on a Drug Court violation.

Orthensia McKenzie House, Patton Lane Park, charged with violation of the city’s public safety

ordinance.

Walter Charles Tunson, Jr., 171 Fudgetown Rd., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Larry Clayton Franks, 1163 Northwood Dr., Batesville, charged with simple possession of

marijuana.

Christian Ovida Rowland, 1163 Northwood Dr., Batesville, charged with possession of

marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Sept. 27

Heather Denise Finch, 3375 Laurel Dr., Horn Lake, charged with careless driving and DUI

(2nd).

Eric Rashard Williams, 5633 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, charged with drive-by shooting,

conspiracy, and aggravated assault.

Jarrette L. Mister, 12647 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with drive-by shooting, conspiracy, and

aggravated assault.

Makeldrick Montrel Milan, 287 Dishman Rd., Como,

Sept. 28

Calvin Keontrey Armstrong, 308 West Lee St., Water Valley, held on a bench warrant.

Shante Elisha Turner, 336 Callie Norwood Rd., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Kimberly Denise Rochelle Henderson, 4179 Louden Dr., Horn Lake, charged with disorderly

conduct.

Montarius Benard Henderson, 4979 Old Hwy. 61N, Tunica, charged with public drunkenness

and disorderly conduct/resisting arrest.

Rodrickgus Danyelle Henderson, 706 Jones St., Crenshaw, charged with public drunkenness

and disorderly conduct/resisting arrest.

Quinarius Kiriakis Henderson, 4631 Yosemite Court, Memphis, charged with public

drunkenness and disorderly conduct/resisting arrest.

Sept. 29

Andy Porter Smith, 204 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, charged with public drunkenness.

Clarence Young, Jr., 2844 Yellow Dog Road, Senatobia, charged with careless driving and DUI.

Larry James Robinson, Jr., 204 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to

comply.

Gregory Gene Miller, 14912 Hwy. 35, Batesville, charged with grand larceny, possession of a

stolen firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.