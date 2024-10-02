New agricultural hauler permit coming to Mississippi
Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024
As a result of new federal legislation, the Mississippi Department of Transportation has
created a new Special Interstate Agricultural Vehicle Permit that now allows interstate
travel in Mississippi for commercial vehicles hauling agricultural products and
unprocessed forestry products.
The new permit is an annual blanket permit that entitles the vehicle to transport certain
agricultural products up to 88,000 pounds.
To be eligible for the permit, the agricultural vehicle must transport unprocessed
agricultural crops used for food, feed or fiber, or raw or unfinished forest products, such
as logs, pulpwood, biomass or wood chips. Movement under the Special Interstate
Agriculture Vehicle Permit is only allowed during daylight hours, and travel is strictly
prohibited on low weight routes.
The cost of the permit is $25 a year per vehicle, and drivers must carry it with a valid
Harvest Permit. Regular Harvest Permits alone do not permit interstate travel.
U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith included the new provision in the FY2024
Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations
Bill (H.R. 4366), which was signed into law by President Biden in March.
Eligible drivers can apply for the new permit by visiting their MDOT Express Pass
account at permits.mdot.ms.gov or by calling 888-737-0061.
For more information about the Special Interstate Agricultural Vehicle Permit or other
over-dimensional permits, GoMDOT.com/portal/over-dim-permits.