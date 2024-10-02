New agricultural hauler permit coming to Mississippi Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Staff report

As a result of new federal legislation, the Mississippi Department of Transportation has

created a new Special Interstate Agricultural Vehicle Permit that now allows interstate

travel in Mississippi for commercial vehicles hauling agricultural products and

unprocessed forestry products.

The new permit is an annual blanket permit that entitles the vehicle to transport certain

agricultural products up to 88,000 pounds.

To be eligible for the permit, the agricultural vehicle must transport unprocessed

agricultural crops used for food, feed or fiber, or raw or unfinished forest products, such

as logs, pulpwood, biomass or wood chips. Movement under the Special Interstate

Agriculture Vehicle Permit is only allowed during daylight hours, and travel is strictly

prohibited on low weight routes.

The cost of the permit is $25 a year per vehicle, and drivers must carry it with a valid

Harvest Permit. Regular Harvest Permits alone do not permit interstate travel.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith included the new provision in the FY2024

Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations

Bill (H.R. 4366), which was signed into law by President Biden in March.

Eligible drivers can apply for the new permit by visiting their MDOT Express Pass

account at permits.mdot.ms.gov or by calling 888-737-0061.

For more information about the Special Interstate Agricultural Vehicle Permit or other

over-dimensional permits, GoMDOT.com/portal/over-dim-permits.