Green Wave improves to 4-2 at Homecoming – Bates picks off 3 passes, one for TD

By Myra Bean

North Delta defensive back Kasen Bates snagged three interceptions, one for a Pick 6, against rival Lee Academy of Clarksdale in last Friday night’s Homecoming Game. North Delta (4-2) took the non-conference game 20-7, but not before a total of 10 turnovers were committed by both teams on a rainy night..

Gage Bryant scored the first touchdown for North Delta on a 16-yard run in the first quarter. Caleb Walls kicked the PAT for the 7-0 lead.

Lee Academy, coached by former North Delta head coach Rick Johnston, scored on a 50-yard run with 11:50 to go in the second quarter to tie the game at 7-7.

Bates scored on a 25-yard interception return with 4:35 left in the first half for the 14-7 lead after Walls’ PAT. Caden Land scored late in the fourth quarter for the insurance run to seal the game.

Lee made a last minute push with 20 seconds left. With 13..5 seconds left North Delta intercepted the ball on the goal line for the goal line stance to end the game.

Gabe Carlisle had 107 total yards for the night, followed by Mike Pinkston with 57, Julius Anderson, 32; Gage Bryant, 28 and Baylor Pierce, 6.

The Green Wave will be on the road to Winona Christian this Friday, Oct. 4, for district action. Winona Christian (6-1) defeated Ethel 40-0 last week.