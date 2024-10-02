CTE Student of the Month Published 10:11 am Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Denasyauna Sanford has been named the CTE Student of the Month at South Panola High School for the month of September. Taking part in the check presentation that comes with the Student of the Month designation were (from left) Trea Higdon, director of Career and Technical Education; Margaret Doty, educator preparation instructor; and Mitchell Mundroff of Tri-Star Companies, Inc., who sponsored the award. Sanford also received a personalized tumbler from Thermos, Inc. (SPSD)