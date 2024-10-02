CTE Student of the Month

Published 10:11 am Wednesday, October 2, 2024

By Staff reports

Denasyauna Sanford has been named the CTE Student of the Month at South Panola High School for the month of September. Taking part in the check presentation that comes with the Student of the Month designation were (from left) Trea Higdon, director of Career and Technical Education; Margaret Doty, educator preparation instructor; and Mitchell Mundroff of Tri-Star Companies, Inc., who sponsored the award. Sanford also received a personalized tumbler from Thermos, Inc. (SPSD)

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Corn, rice harvest is wrapped for 2024

Panola County Jail Log

Search for recipe stirs pleasant memories

Drive-by shooting arrests in Como

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow