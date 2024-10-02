Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 10:30 am Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Batesville Fire Dept.

Call Log

Sept. 24

Patton Lane, 46 year old male not breathing, unresponsive, Lifeguard has been toned.

Hwy. 6W, Boothe’s Event Center, fire alarm.

Keating Rd., Hibbett’s Sports, water alarm, keyholder has not been contacted.

Oakleigh Dr., 54 year old female has fallen and injured her leg.

Sept. 25

Martinez St., 50 year old male with shortness of breath.

Hwys. 6 & 51, two vehicle accident, unknown injuries, roadway is blocked.

Keating Rd., female subject has fallen and has head laceration, Lifeguard has been toned.

Broad St., 69 year old male has fallen from wheelchair, lift assist needed.

Holly Cove, caller advises she left gas on and the house has a strong gas smell.

Hwy. 35, caller advises a strong smell of gas in the Cite Armour area.

Sept. 26

Pollard St., 74 year old female with nausea.

Hwy. 6E, Yamato restaurant, male subject has fallen and hit his head and has a broken leg,

extended ETA reported by ambulance service.

Trianon St., lift assist only.

Thomas St., caller reports a strong chemical smell in the area, possibly coming from a train car.

Everett St., 89 year old female in and out of consciousness, patient is breathing.

Panola Ave., Panola First Stop, subject is having a seizure.

Martinez St., 11 year old female having difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been toned.

Sept. 27

College St., Batesville Intermediate School, 8 year old male is unresponsive.

Frederick St., Sardis, vehicle accident with entrapment, mutual aid requested.

Harmon Rd., 3 month old child reported choking, Lifeguard is en route.

Hwys. 6 & 51, vehicle accident, roadway is blocked.

Keating Rd., caller advises a car has hit a tree.

Hays St., caller advises an outlet in the house is sparking and was smoking.

Hadorn Rd., 63 year old female has chest pain and a headache.

Shamrock Dr., 57 year old female has chest pain, Lifeguard has been toned.

Sept. 28

Hwy. 51S, Batesville Job Corps, 18 year old female with suicidal ideations.

Dogwood Lane, 24 year old male with suicidal ideations.

Sept. 29

Lakewood Dr., Quality Inn, female having a medical emergency.

Hwy. 35N, Trussell Park, 34 year old female is having a seizure and is unconscious.

Claude St., 41 year old male with altered mental status.

Public Square, Pizza Hut, male subject has low blood sugar, extended ETA reported by

Lifeguard, ambulance coming from Yalobusha County.

Batesville Civic Center, carbon monoxide alarm sounding.

Sept. 30

Van Voris St., elderly female is having a panic attack, blood pressure is high.

Pearson St., 31 year old male having a diabetic emergency.

Woodland Rd., smoke detector sounding.