Passalong Firespike as a garden beauty Published 8:11 am Monday, September 30, 2024

1 of 1

By Eddie Smith

MSU Extension Service

This time of year, my Firespike is putting on a show in my garden. This herbaceous perennial is known for its large, dramatic spikes of bright red, tubular flowers.

Each spike features densely packed clusters of 3-inch-long blooms that emerge in a striking, fiery red color, which can deepen to a rich crimson at the tips. The tubular flowers have a unique, slightly curved shape that resembles a trumpet, with a smooth, slightly glossy texture that catches the light beautifully.

As the flowers mature, they can exhibit subtle variations in hue, ranging from vibrant red to a deeper, almost orange-red.

Known scientifically as Odontonema strictum, Firespike plants reach a height of 4 to 6 feet, and their tall, vertical flower spikes create a spectacular display. The intense color of the flowers contrasts sharply with the plants’ dark green, glossy foliage. The foliage is large and lush, providing a dramatic backdrop that enhances the brightness of the blooms.

The combination of the vivid flower spikes and the glossy leaves makes Firespike a standout feature in gardens, particularly when massed together at the back of a garden bed.

Firespike is particularly effective at drawing in pollinators. The tubular flowers are perfectly shaped for hummingbirds, which enjoy the nectar-rich blooms. Butterflies are also frequent visitors.

The plant’s ability to attract these pollinators adds movement and life to the garden and supports the local ecosystem.

I find that Firespike performs best in full sun, although it can tolerate part shade or part sun. Once established, it becomes moderately drought-tolerant, but I make sure my plant receives regular water during dry periods to keep it healthy.

Firespike grows in U.S. Department of Agriculture plant-hardiness zones 8-10. A hard freeze will kill the above-ground growth. After freezing temperatures, I cut the plant back to the ground in spring. This encourages fresh, vigorous growth from the base and clears away any dead material.

I have found it easy to propagate through cuttings when I want to expand my garden. Over the years, I have shared many cuttings with friends and family members. My original plant was actually given to me as a passalong plant by my dear friend Josh Rivero.

If the plant becomes too tall, I prune it several times throughout the growing season to maintain its shape and prevent it from becoming too leggy.

To ensure robust growth, apply a general-purpose, slow-release fertilizer in the spring and maintain a 2- to 3-inch layer of organic mulch around the base. This mulch helps retain soil moisture and protects the root ball from drying out.

With its vibrant red blooms, lush foliage and ability to attract pollinators, Firespike adds a dynamic and colorful presence to my garden in the late summer and fall.