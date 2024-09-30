Margaret Waller Moore, 92 Published 8:21 am Monday, September 30, 2024

Margaret Waller Moore, 92, entered her into her eternal rest Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Batesville.

Funeral services for Margaret were held Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Batesville First Methodist Church. Margaret was laid to rest at Crowder Cemetery.

Margaret was well known throughout the community as the lady at the ice cream store; Dale Moore Grocery in Courtland. She spent many years there making many friends who in later years always greeted her with a hug. Her response always being “Thanks for remembering me.”

Before moving back to Mississippi, Margaret enjoyed her work singing in many churches throughout the seven states in which she was privileged to live. She was a copywriter for radio station WMNC in Morganton, North Carolina and for radio station WLON in Lincolnton, North Carolina.

She became a member of the Order of the Eastern Star on her return to Mississippi. After serving as Worthy Matron of Batesville Chapter #319, she became active on the state level and served in many positions of honor. Representing Mississippi, her travels took her to Tennessee, Georgia, Louisiana, New York and California. At her death, she was a 51-year member.

Margaret was a faithful member of the First Methodist Church in Batesville, where she found great joy in singing in the church choir. In her spare time, she loved to crochet.

Margaret was the widow of Raymond Dale Moore and the loving mother of Barry Dale Moore of Pompano Beach, Florida and Brian Keith Moore of Batesville.

She will be remembered as “Mimi” by Caron Moore Deaton of Ohio, Jessica Moore Byrd of Jacksonville, Florida, Kevin Ashley Moore of Orlando, Florida, Shannon Lynn Moore, Jeremiah Moore, Michelle Worthington and David Moore of Batesville; 13 great-grandchildren; her treasured friend, Mary Evelyn Barber; as well as special friends and neighbors, Mark Syndor, Mark Pittman and Sam Bryant.