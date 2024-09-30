Jeanne Gail Faulkner Hopper, 54 Published 8:18 am Monday, September 30, 2024

Jeanne Gail Faulkner Hopper, a beloved teacher and devoted member of her community, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in her hometown of Batesville. Born on November 8, 1969, she made an indelible mark during her 18 years as a dedicated educator, nurturing and inspiring countless students

Jeanne was a proud graduate of South Panola High School, class of 1988, and went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree from Delta State University in 2002. Her passion for education was matched only by her fervent love for animals, particularly her cherished dog, Cricket. In her free time, she delighted in reading, decorating, and tending to her yard.

Jeanne was surrounded by a loving family. She is survived by her mother, Betty M. Faulkner; her brother, William J. Faulkner, and his wife, Nicole; her sisters, Bricy Weaver and her husband, Yogi, and Jerri Griffin and her husband, Todd; her aunts, Emma Lou Magee and Edith McMillan; and many cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins who will remember her warm heart and kind spirit.

She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Faulkner, as well as her paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Jarrett Faulkner, and her maternal grandparents, Byce McMillan and Tode Still.

Friends and family honored her memory on Sunday, Sept. 29, at First Baptist Church of Batesville.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Batesville or the Panola County Humane Society.