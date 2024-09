Dennie Louis Yates, 80 Published 8:15 am Monday, September 30, 2024

Dennie Louis Yates, 80, of Batesville, passsed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 at his home.

Mr. Yates was the husband of Tammy Yates.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will be posted when it becomes available.