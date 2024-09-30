Debra Elaine Tutor Roberson, 62 Published 8:24 am Monday, September 30, 2024

Debra Elaine Tutor Roberson, 62, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Batesville.

Funeral services for Debra were held Sunday, Sept. 22, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment at Forrest Memorial Park.

Debra was born on February 17, 1962 in Marks,to Georgia Wolfe Hollinger and the late Wayne W. Tutor. She leaves behind a legacy of care and compassion, having dedicated many years of her life to nursing. Debra was a devoted nurse at South Panola Community Hospital and the former Tri-Lakes Hospital in Batesville, where she touched the lives of countless patients and families with her unwavering commitment to their well-being.

A proud graduate of the University of Mississippi, Debra earned her bachelor’s degree and carried the values she learned throughout her life into her career. Her passion for helping others was matched only by her love for movies, music, and games, activities that brought her joy and relaxation in her free time.

The family left behind to cherish her memory include her children, Tonja Tutor (David Jones) of Olive Branch, Heather Tamboli (David) of Batesville, and Shane Roberson (Candice) of Batesville; two brothers, Richard Tutor and Kenneth L. Tutor (Susan) both of Tampa, FL; her mother, Georgia Hollinger of Courtland; four grandchildren, Ali, Leah, Emma, and Nova; and one great granddaughter, Navy Jun.

Along with her father, she is preceded in death by three brothers, Thomas W. Tutor, Sr., Jimmy Tutor, and Allen Tutor; her sister Rebecca A. Self; and one granddaughter, Katie Reed.

Debra’s presence will be deeply missed, yet her spirit and memories will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.