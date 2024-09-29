Will Will Levis Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4? Published 7:53 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024

Will Will Levis get into the end zone when the Tennessee Titans and the Miami Dolphins come together in Week 4 on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Will Levis score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +475 (Bet $10 to win $47.50 if he scores a TD)

Levis has run for 86 yards on 11 carries (28.7 ypg).

Levis has not reached the end zone on the ground once in three games.

Will Levis Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 19 32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 19 28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 26 34 260 2 2 3 12 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.