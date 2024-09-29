Will Treylon Burks Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4? Published 7:53 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024

When Treylon Burks hits the gridiron for the Tennessee Titans in their Week 4 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins (on Monday at 7:30 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let’s take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Will Treylon Burks score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Burks has two catches on six targets for 11 yards, with an average of 3.7 yards per game.

Burks does not have a TD reception this year in three games.

Bet on Burks’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM today!

Treylon Burks Game Log

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 1 2 0 Week 2 @Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Packers 3 1 9 0

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.