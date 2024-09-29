Will Chigoziem Okonkwo Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4? Published 7:53 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024

In the Week 4 game between the Tennessee Titans and the Miami Dolphins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, will Chigoziem Okonkwo find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he’s a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Chigoziem Okonkwo score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Okonkwo’s seven targets have resulted in seven grabs for 46 yards (15.3 per game) and one score.

Okonkwo has had a touchdown catch in one of three games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 2 2 15 0

